24.11.2025 12:32:23

Lotus Technology Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Lotus Technology Inc. (LOTWW), a Chinese electric vehicle distributor, Monday reported a narrower net loss in the third quarter, mainly supported by reduced operating expenses despite a revenue decline.

For the three months ended on September 30, the net loss attributable to shareholders narrowed to $65.42 million from a loss of $ 205.80 million in the prior year.

On a per share basis loss shrank to $0.10 from per share loss of $0.30 in the last year.

Adjusted EBITDA loss came down 70 percent to $54.39 million from loss of $181.70 million in the prior year.

Total operating expenses narrowed to $104.54 million from $168.24 million a year ago.

However, for the third quarter, total revenue slipped 46 percent to $137.43 million from $254.71 million in the prior year.

The total number of vehicle deliveries shrank 35 percent to 1799 from 2769 in the prior year.

On Friday, the shares had closed at $0.065 on the Nasdaq.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:44 Bridgewaters Depot-Umbau im dritten Quartal: Diese Aktien rückten neben Microsoft, NVIDIA & Co. in den Fokus
23.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 47
23.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
22.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.11.25 KW 47: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen am Montag letztlich fester -- Feiertag in Japan
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen Zuschläge im frühen Handel. In Fernost waren zum Wochenbeginn Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen