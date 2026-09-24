Lowe's Companies Aktie
WKN: 859545 / ISIN: US5486611073
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24.09.2026 14:31:18
Lowe's Offers Drone Delivery At Matthews N.C.
(RTTNews) - Lowe's (LOW) announced the launch of drone delivery that delivers select home improvement items directly to DIY and Pro customers in as fast as 20 minutes. This pilot is now live at Lowe's store in Matthews, N.C. The company said products can be ordered through the DoorDash app and will be delivered via Wing drones. The launch builds on Wing and DoorDash's existing drone delivery operations in the Charlotte area.
Seemantini Godbole, chief information and AI officer at Lowe's, said: "By piloting drone delivery, we're addressing a real project pain point with an innovative solution that is integrated into the retail journey, giving our hometown customers next-generation fulfillment right when they need it."
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Lowe's shares are down 0.53 percent to $190.40.
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