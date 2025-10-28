

LPKF delivers key strategic technology to Fraunhofer's Glass Panel Technology Group

Garbsen, 28 October 2025 – LPKF Laser & Electronics SE is one of the initiators of the Glass Panel Technology Group (GPTG), a consortium encompassing the entire process chain for advanced semiconductor packaging with glass substrates. Led by the renowned Fraunhofer IZM, the initiative was officially launched on 1 October 2025, during the kick-off meeting in Berlin. The group unites 15 major companies from across the value chain, including material suppliers, manufacturers, and system integrators.

The objectives of the Glass Panel Technology Group include establishing partnerships for knowledge and technology exchange related to high-volume manufacturing of glass panel technology such as Through Glass Vias (TGVs) and Redistribution Layers (RDL), developing glass-based substrates on large panel formats, and conducting reliable testing procedures for quality assurance. The group aims to promote advanced packaging technologies using glass as a key material, thereby driving technological progress and strengthening the competitiveness of its participating companies.

LPKF contributes its unique and proven Laser Induced Deep Etching (LIDE) technology for the creation of TGVs, enabling high-precision processing of large glass panels. This technology forms a critical part of the process chain, allowing high-tech manufacturing of glass substrates that are already being applied by leading semiconductor companies. The consortium evaluates these technologies through comprehensive reliability tests, including thermal cycling, moisture sensitivity, and vibration analysis, ensuring industrial optimization and readiness for high-volume production.

"The glass panel technology group brings together key players of the industry under a shared vision — to benchmark and standardize process flows. It will play an important role in transitioning to glass core technology and accelerate the ramp-up of high-volume manufacturing by ensuring a consistent and reliable final product," says Dr. Roman Ostholt, Managing Director Electronics at LPKF. "By shaping scalable process chains for glass substrates, we are enabling our customers to lead in the next generation of semiconductors."

This collaboration positions LPKF at the forefront of a transformative shift in electronics packaging, in line with major semiconductor players. Glass substrates are emerging as a key material for Next Generation Computing and AI, addressing growing demands for advanced packaging architectures supporting high-bandwidth, high-I/O communication between chips and chiplets while offering superior performance compared to traditional organic substrates.

More information: https://www.izm.fraunhofer.de/en/news_events/tech_news/fraunhofer-izm-initiates-glass-panel-technology-group.html

About LPKF

As a high-tech engineering company, LPKF develops high-precision, scalable manufacturing processes that are used in growth markets such as semiconductors & electronics, life science & medical technology, smart mobility, and research & development. Founded in 1976, the company is headquartered in Garbsen near Hanover and is active worldwide through subsidiaries and agencies. LPKF employs approx. 700 people (FTE) and is constantly striving to drive technological progress with innovative solutions and bring about sustainable, positive change in the world. The shares of LPKF Laser & Electronics SE are traded on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange (ISIN 0006450000).

