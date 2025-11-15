Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
15.11.2025 09:14:00
Lucid Dips Its Toes in Driverless Vehicles, But Is the Stock a Buy Now?
2025 hasn't exactly been an easy year for electric vehicle (EV) makers, including Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID). The automaker is on a couple of different streaks, one good and one not so good. On the bright side, Lucid has posted seven consecutive quarters of record deliveries. But on the downside, the EV maker has fallen short of Wall Street earnings estimates for two quarters in a row. Here's a look at key figures, where Lucid goes from here, and takeaways for investors.It's not easy out there for EV makers right now, as they deal with the whipsaw effect on demand from the Trump administration's removal of the $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit in September. Despite strong third-quarter demand and record deliveries driving a 68% increase in revenue, its $336.6 million fell short of Wall Street estimates calling for $379.1 million, per LSEG. Lucid's adjusted loss per share checked in at $2.65, worse than the $2.27 per share loss estimated by Wall Street. Another important takeaway for investors was Lucid agreeing to increase a delayed draw term loan credit facility from $750 million up to roughly $2 billion from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which is the company's largest shareholder. While this is partly good news as it extends the company's financial runway into the first half of 2027, it also signals that the company is still driving toward raising more capital. This could further dilute shareholders. Lucid ended Q3 with $5.5 billion in total liquidity, with about $1.6 billion in cash and cash equivalents.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
