Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
05.11.2025 23:05:27
Lucid Group Q3 Loss Widens
(RTTNews) - Lucid Group (LCID), an electric-vehicle manufacturer, on Wednesday reported a loss in the third quarter of 2025.
LCID reported a net loss of $1.03 billion or $3.31 per share, compared to a net loss of $949 million or $4.09 per share in the same quarter last year.
The company reported revenue of $336.6 million, up 68% year-over-year. The company announced that it delivered 4,078 vehicles during the quarter, a 47% increase from the same period last year.
Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff highlighted that the company remains focused on production ramp-up, supply-chain resilience, and new technology development, including autonomy.
While the results show strong growth in revenue and deliveries, the company continues to face headwinds from EV market conditions and cost scaling over time.
LCID closed Wednesday at $17.24, up 5.38%, and traded after hours at $16.73, down 2.96% on the NasdaqGS.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Märkte ziehen kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stabil, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht tiefer tendiert. Unterdessen geht es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.