Lucid Aktie

Lucid für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
05.11.2025 23:05:27

Lucid Group Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Lucid Group (LCID), an electric-vehicle manufacturer, on Wednesday reported a loss in the third quarter of 2025.

LCID reported a net loss of $1.03 billion or $3.31 per share, compared to a net loss of $949 million or $4.09 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company reported revenue of $336.6 million, up 68% year-over-year. The company announced that it delivered 4,078 vehicles during the quarter, a 47% increase from the same period last year.

Interim CEO Marc Winterhoff highlighted that the company remains focused on production ramp-up, supply-chain resilience, and new technology development, including autonomy.

While the results show strong growth in revenue and deliveries, the company continues to face headwinds from EV market conditions and cost scaling over time.

LCID closed Wednesday at $17.24, up 5.38%, and traded after hours at $16.73, down 2.96% on the NasdaqGS.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lucidmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bilanzsaison auf Hochtouren: ATX verhalten -- DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Märkte ziehen kräftig an
Am Donnerstag zeigt sich der heimische Aktienmarkt stabil, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht tiefer tendiert. Unterdessen geht es an den Aktienmärkten in Fernost klar nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen