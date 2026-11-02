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02.11.2026 15:51:49

Lumen Expand Collaboration With Microsoft For Enterprise AI Networking

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), a global technology and network services company, and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), a technology company, on Monday announced an expanded collaboration to jointly market and sell enterprise AI-ready networking solutions.

Under the expanded collaboration, the companies will combine Lumen's enterprise networking infrastructure and cloud connectivity capabilities with Microsoft's cloud and artificial intelligence technologies to help businesses prepare their networks for increasing AI workloads.

The collaboration will focus on joint sales initiatives, account planning and identifying enterprise opportunities across network modernization, cloud migration and AI transformation.

Lumen plans to make its cloud networking and application connectivity capabilities available through Microsoft's cloud and AI ecosystem, helping enterprises connect distributed data and simplify networking across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The expanded agreement builds on the companies' existing relationship, which includes Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric supporting Microsoft's data center connectivity requirements and Microsoft Azure supporting Lumen's workload modernization efforts.

The companies said the expanded partnership will enable them to address increasing enterprise demand for secure, scalable and AI-ready network infrastructure.

The shares of Lumen were trading 0.81 percent lower at $4.840 while shares of Microsoft were trading 0.62 percent higher at $525.16 on the Nasdaq.

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