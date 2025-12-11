MAISEAT App Launches Globally, Secures Exclusive Ticketing Rights for 20+ Major International Events



BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire – 11 December 2025 - MAISEAT, the global live events platform under Damai Entertainment (HKEX: 1060), a subsidiary of Alibaba Group (HKEX: 9988), today announced the worldwide launch of its standalone mobile app, now available on the Apple App Store across multiple international regions. The new app delivers an enhanced, secure, and seamless solution for purchasing cross-border performance tickets. iOS users can download the app by searching "MAISEAT" in the App Store, with the Android version currently under review and scheduled to be released soon.



The MAISEAT App extends the full functionality of the platform's official website, offering support for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, English, Japanese, and Korean, and integrating Alipay's global payment network to support a broad range of international payment methods and currencies. In addition, the MAISEAT Alipay Mini Program has officially gone live, enabling global Alipay users to search "MAISEAT" and access the platform's full suite of services instantly.



"The launch of our standalone app and Alipay Mini Program completes a fully integrated service ecosystem across web, mini-program, and native mobile experiences," said Walter Zheng, Head of MAISEAT. "We are scaling a trusted and resilient global ticketing infrastructure that meets the expectations of today's international live-event audience. This marks a strategic milestone as we deepen localization and align more closely with evolving user behaviors worldwide."



The global entertainment industry is experiencing a rapid rebound, with growing demand for secure, integrated platforms capable of serving cross-border ticketing needs. With its global rollout, MAISEAT provides international fans with a reliable gateway to world-class entertainment, while offering artists and organizers — domestic and global — end-to-end support across the ticketing value chain, from sales to audience engagement.



To date, MAISEAT has secured agency ticketing rights for more than 20 major overseas events, including concerts by Mayday, Show Wesugi, Jessica Jung, and Solar of Mamamoo. Tickets for David Tao and Mayday were released back-to-back and sold out rapidly, reinforcing MAISEAT's position as the platform of choice for Mandarin-language live entertainment fans around the world.



Looking ahead, Zheng noted that MAISEAT will continue to expand its feature set and regional focus, prioritizing Southeast Asia and the Japan–Korea corridor, supported by a strategy defined by full-platform deployment and top-tier IP partnerships. The platform also plans to expand into additional event verticals and value-added services, with the goal of becoming the leading cross-border ticketing and live event solution for global audiences.



