Manhattan Associates Named a Leader in 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), a global leader in supply chain commerce solutions, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems for the fifth consecutive year.

Evolving consumer delivery expectations and the need to maintain business continuity have created a growing requirement for transparent and unified transportation solutions. The company’s powerful Manhattan Active® Transportation Management solution, combined with its nimble integration and implementation services, is a game-changer for any company operating in complex and demanding environments. When combined with Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, this solution provides companies a unified supply chain execution system with a single, comprehensive view of the distribution network. Manhattan believes this recognition is testament to the company’s position as a leader in this rapidly evolving industry.

"We are delighted to once again be recognized by Gartner as a Leader in TMS,” said Bryant Smith, director of Product Management for Manhattan Associates. "Manhattan Active TM is designed to manage every transportation function, across any mode or size of network. For instance, Manhattan TMS helped Giant Eagle reduce empty miles by 8% through optimized delivery schedules, improve cubing by 7%, and fill available capacity with backhauls improving load utilization and lowering inbound costs. With its cloud-native, microservices-based architecture and optimization tools, the solution is perfectly suited to increasing profitability and driving efficiencies to help users predict and adapt to change.”

Manhattan is a trailblazer in unifying transportation, warehouse, labor management, automation and yard management into a comprehensive supply chain execution solution. Manhattan’s transportation and logistics management solutions leverage advanced intelligence to solve the most difficult transportation problems. The software allows shippers and carriers to be more flexible and responsive to price and service pressures to harmonize inbound and outbound logistics management and carrier management.

