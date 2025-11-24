Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Personnel

Markus Schifferle appointed new CFO of LLB Group



24-Nov-2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Vaduz, 24 November 2025. The Board of Directors of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) has appointed Markus Schifferle as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Group Executive Board of the LLB Group. This succession appointment is being made following the appointment of the former Group CFO, Christoph Reich, as Group CEO in September 2025. Markus Schifferle has more than 25 years of experience in banking. He has held various positions within the LLB Group since 2011. Most recently, as Head of Group Finance & Risk, he was responsible for key functions in finance and risk management, where he demonstrated both operational and strategic strengths.



"With his experience, expertise, and commitment, Markus Schifferle is the ideal successor for the position of Group CFO. He represents a modern, responsible, and strategically focused approach to financial and risk management," says Georg Wohlwend, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the LLB Group, commenting on the appointment.



Markus Schifferle emphasises: "I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their trust, and I am very much looking forward to taking on the responsibility of Group CFO. In a challenging environment, clear financial priorities and efficient, effective risk management are crucial, since they form the basis for our security and stability, as well as for the successful implementation of our strategic goals."



In addition to his operational role, Markus Schifferle is active on several bodies within the LLB Group, serving, for example, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of various LLB Group companies and of the Foundation Board of the LLB Personnel Pension Fund Foundation.



Group CEO Christoph Reich emphasises that, in Markus Schifferle, a proven key player with in-depth knowledge of the company and strong expertise is taking on the important role of Group CFO: "With Markus Schifferle, we are placing our trust in a leader who knows the LLB Group and our business inside out, and who combines strategic and operational excellence. In recent years, he has demonstrated his ability to successfully implement demanding projects and play a key role in driving change processes. I look forward to continuing our work together in this new constellation."



The appointment of Markus Schifferle is subject to the approval of the FMA Liechtenstein.



The Group Executive Board of the LLB Group is thus once again complete. It comprises: Christoph Reich (Group CEO), Natalie Flatz (Head of the International Wealth Management Division), Michael Hartmann (Head of the Private and Corporate Clients Division), Patrick Fürer (Group CDO), and Markus Schifferle (Group CFO).



Important dates Friday, 20 February 2026, Publication of the annual results for 2025

Friday, 17 April 2026, 34th General Meeting of Shareholders

Friday, 17 April 2026, 34th General Meeting of Shareholders Brief portrait Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'353 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 30 June 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 117.2 billion. Contact

