Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie
WKN DE: A2DYXV / ISIN: LI0355147575
24.11.2025 07:00:09
Markus Schifferle appointed new CFO of LLB Group
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Personnel
Vaduz, 24 November 2025. The Board of Directors of Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) has appointed Markus Schifferle as the new Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Member of the Group Executive Board of the LLB Group. This succession appointment is being made following the appointment of the former Group CFO, Christoph Reich, as Group CEO in September 2025.
Markus Schifferle has more than 25 years of experience in banking. He has held various positions within the LLB Group since 2011. Most recently, as Head of Group Finance & Risk, he was responsible for key functions in finance and risk management, where he demonstrated both operational and strategic strengths.
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'353 employees (full-time equivalent positions), LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany and the United Arab Emirates. As at 30 June 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 117.2 billion.
