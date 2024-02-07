|
Melco continues lead among integrated resorts in Asia with the greatest number of stars attained in 2024 Forbes Travel Guide
MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 February 2024 - Melco Resorts & Entertainment's various hotels, restaurants and spas across its portfolio in Asia have been honored by 2024 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG), with the Company continuing its lead among integrated resorts in Asia with the greatest number of stars achieved. The renowned FTG star rating service and online travel guide bestowed Melco a total of 16 Five-Star awards across the Company's properties which include City of Dreams, Studio City, Altira Macau and City of Dreams Manila. Notably, this year marks the 15th successive year that Altira Macau has achieved an FTG Five-Star award across both the Hotel and Spa categories.
Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco, said, "Thank you to FTG for this great honor. The recognition underlines Melco's ongoing commitment to providing guests with the most memorable world-class hospitality experiences across our global portfolio of integrated resorts. We will continue to further develop and enhance Melco's curated blend of design, entertainment and quality as we look forward to welcoming more guests from local, regional and overseas markets this coming year."
Melco properties and facilities awarded 2024 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Ratings are as follows:
About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited
Melco Resorts & Entertainment, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company operates City of Dreams Mediterranean in Limassol in the Republic of Cyprus (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy). The Company also continues to operate three satellite casinos in other cities in Cyprus (the "Cyprus Casinos"). For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.
