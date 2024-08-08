Melco Style Presents: Na Ying in Macau



EQS Newswire / 08/08/2024 / 09:45 CET/CEST

Pop Queen of Chinese Music World to Celebrate National Day with Exhilarating Musical Spectacle at Studio City Ticket Sales Starting on August 19 Melco Style Members to Enjoy Advance Booking with Exclusive Privileges from August 12-18



MACAU SAR -





Dubbed as the Pop Queen of Chinese Music World, Na Ying is recognized by her powerful vocal range and bursting with emotional intensity that she delivers in her countless soul-stirring pop music masterpieces penetrating people's hearts. In skilled renditions of classic hits like "Conquer" which showcased her solid, broad and unique iconic singing technique, her self-written masterpiece "Sad Romance" composed with a perfect combination of lyrics, and many other all-time favourite songs that are highly popular across Asia. Ms. Na Ying said, 'I am so excited and looking forward to staging at the state-of-the-art Studio City Event Center with top-notch professional audio-visual equipment. In addition to my moving classic songs, I also hope to ignite and uplift the show with energy that encourages all music fans and Melco Style members to smile and strive for a brighter tomorrow. Music is meant to be shared with all music enthusiasts and it's even more memorable to celebrate together at this special National Day."





Since the opening of Studio City, Studio City Event Center has welcomed many international superstars to hold solo concerts and has become a performance mecca for the world's top singers. Among all, the Melco Residency Concert Series launched since last year featuring a star-studded line up of biggest names in the Chinese music world with the collection of Melco limited bespoke live performances were absolutely unprecedented and enjoyed by all audiences.



Mr. Kevin Benning, Senior Vice President and Property General Manager of Studio City said, 'While it is near the perfect conclusion of this year's Melco Residency Concert Series, we are very much looking forward to welcoming Na Ying, the Pop Queen of the Chinese music world to bring all Melco Style members, visitors and citizens an exhilarating musical spectacle in celebrating the remarkable festive occasion of National Day at Studio City. Melco strives to create more and more exciting concerts and top-notch entertainment and cultural experiences for Macau, and it also highlights Melco's commitment to support the Macau SAR Government in promoting "Tourism+" diversity development.'





Melco Style Presents 'Na Ying in Macau' will debut on October 5 with ticket sale starting from August 19. Melco Style WeChat members may enjoy advance ticketing with 20% off or 25% discount on Combo for 4 purchased from August 12 – 18. Exclusive Special VIP Suite party package are also available for music fans to appreciate the concert at private cabin with a variety of tasty food and refreshing drinks. For ticketing and more info, please visit:

https://www.studiocity-macau.com/en/offer/melco-style-naying-concert



Melco Style Presents: Na Ying in Macau



Show Date: October 5-6, 2023 (Saturday and Sunday)

Time: 19:00

Venue: Studio City Event Center

Ticket Price: From MOP 688



Melco Style Member VIP Suite:

VIP Suite party package for 12 persons: MOP 29,000* (Original Price MOP 45,000)

VIP Suite party package for 24 persons: MOP 48,000* (Original Price MOP 70,000) *This package offer cannot be used in conjunction with ticket discounts

*This package includes a variety of tasty food and refreshing drinks



Hashtag: #MelcoResortsandEntertainment

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 August 2024 - Melco Style announces another much-anticipated musical extravaganza that can't be missed – Na Ying, the Pop Queen of Chinese Music World will soon be staging at Studio City Event Center on October 5 and 6 with two consecutive incredible immersive musical spectacles of 'Na Ying in Macau' in celebration of the National Day with all music enthusiasts.Dubbed as the Pop Queen of Chinese Music World, Na Ying is recognized by her powerful vocal range and bursting with emotional intensity that she delivers in her countless soul-stirring pop music masterpieces penetrating people's hearts. In skilled renditions of classic hits like "Conquer" which showcased her solid, broad and unique iconic singing technique, her self-written masterpiece "Sad Romance" composed with a perfect combination of lyrics, and many other all-time favourite songs that are highly popular across Asia.said, 'I am so excited and looking forward to staging at the state-of-the-art Studio City Event Center with top-notch professional audio-visual equipment. In addition to my moving classic songs, I also hope to ignite and uplift the show with energy that encourages all music fans and Melco Style members to smile and strive for a brighter tomorrow. Music is meant to be shared with all music enthusiasts and it's even more memorable to celebrate together at this special National Day."Since the opening of Studio City, Studio City Event Center has welcomed many international superstars to hold solo concerts and has become a performance mecca for the world's top singers. Among all, the Melco Residency Concert Series launched since last year featuring a star-studded line up of biggest names in the Chinese music world with the collection of Melco limited bespoke live performances were absolutely unprecedented and enjoyed by all audiences.said, 'While it is near the perfect conclusion of this year's Melco Residency Concert Series, we are very much looking forward to welcoming Na Ying, the Pop Queen of the Chinese music world to bring all Melco Style members, visitors and citizens an exhilarating musical spectacle in celebrating the remarkable festive occasion of National Day at Studio City. Melco strives to create more and more exciting concerts and top-notch entertainment and cultural experiences for Macau, and it also highlights Melco's commitment to support the Macau SAR Government in promoting "Tourism+" diversity development.'Melco Style Presents 'Na Ying in Macau' will debut on October 5 with ticket sale starting from August 19. Melco Style WeChat members may enjoy advance ticketing with 20% off or 25% discount on Combo for 4 purchased from August 12 – 18. Exclusive Special VIP Suite party package are also available for music fans to appreciate the concert at private cabin with a variety of tasty food and refreshing drinks. For ticketing and more info, please visit:Hashtag: #MelcoResortsandEntertainment The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Nasdaq: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos ("Cyprus Casinos"). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.



The Company is majority owned by Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, which is in turn majority owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.



News Source: Melco Resorts & Entertainment

News Source: Melco Resorts & Entertainment 08/08/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

