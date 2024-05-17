Members of the Board and management, and one larger warrant holder, exercise warrants corresponding to SEK 2.3 million



Stockholm, 17 May 2024 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market: “BAT” and Börse Stuttgart: “EBM”; in short: “Eurobattery Minerals” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company’s Chairman of the Board Henrik Johannesson, Board member and CEO Roberto García Martínez, and CFO Mattias Modén – as well one larger warrant holder – are exercising a total of 5,635,169 warrants of series TO4 (the “Warrants”), corresponding to approximately 16.9 per cent of the total number of outstanding Warrants, for the subscription of shares in Eurobattery Minerals amounting to a total of approximately SEK 2.3 million. The indications correspond to each warrant holder’s full holdings of Warrants. The last day of trading in Warrants is today, 17 May 2024, and the last day to subscribe for shares by exercise of Warrants is 21 May 2024.

Eurobattery Minerals has received indications that the following members of the Board of Directors and management are exercising Warrants for the subscription of shares in the Company:

Henrik Johannesson – 477,000 Warrants, corresponding to SEK 190.8 thousand.

Nazgero Consulting Services LTD (Roberto García Martínez) – 2,419,226 Warrants, corresponding to approximately SEK 967.7 thousand (through set-off).

MJ Modén Förvaltning AB (Mattias Modén) – 259,943 Warrants, corresponding to approximately SEK 104.0 thousand.

In addition to this, Eurobattery Minerals has received indications that a larger warrant holder is exercising approximately 2,479,000 Warrants for subscription of shares in the Company, corresponding to approximately SEK 991.6 thousand.

Altogether, the abovementioned subscriptions amount to a total of approximately SEK 2.3 million, corresponding to approximately 16.9 per cent of the total number of outstanding Warrants.

“The Board and management have great confidence in our road ahead, and I am grateful that this faith is shared among other warrant holders as well. We are looking forward to continuing our work in the Finnish Hautalampi project, where we are gradually getting closer to the start of mining operations,” comments Roberto García Martínez, CEO of Eurobattery Minerals.

Advisers

Augment Partners AB acted as financial adviser and Advokatfirman Schjødt acted as legal adviser in the transaction.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined battery minerals, the company’s focus is to realize numerous nickel-cobalt-copper projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, as such, power a cleaner world.

Please visit www.eurobatteryminerals.com for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter as well.

