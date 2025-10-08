Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms Aktie

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

09.10.2025 00:21:48

Meta And Apple Near EU Antitrust Settlement To Avoid Escalating Fines

(RTTNews) - Meta (META) and Apple are close to finalizing settlements with the European Commission to resolve two antitrust cases under the EU's Digital Markets Act or DMA.

The companies aim to prevent further penalties following combined fines of about €700 million imposed in April for noncompliance.

According to EU officials briefed on the discussions, both companies are negotiating to modify key business practices. For Meta, talks center on revising its "pay or consent" model, which requires users to either agree to data tracking or pay a subscription fee for an ad-free experience. Regulators are seeking clearer user options within Meta's revised framework.

Apple, meanwhile, is in discussions to amend App Store rules that previously restricted developers from directing users to external offers. The company announced preliminary changes in June after the EU's investigation, with Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer stating the move was intended "to avoid the threat of future significant fines."

The Commission is also reviewing Apple's new contractual terms for developers in a separate inquiry. While no final decisions have been reached, officials are optimistic that both cases will be settled soon.

An agreement would help the companies avoid ongoing financial penalties that could reach up to 5% of daily global revenue. Both Meta and Apple have criticized the DMA's scope, with Apple arguing the EU has "moved the goalposts" and that its compliance measures already meet legal requirements.

The European Commission confirmed that negotiations with both firms remain "constructive," adding that full compliance must ensure genuine choice for users and fair competition for developers.

If either company fails to meet its obligations, the Commission said "all options remain on the table," including recurring penalty payments.

Wednesday META closed at $717.84, up 0.67%, and is trading after hours at $717.21, down 0.09% on the NasdaqGS.

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 618,40 1,58%

