|
28.07.2024 16:30:00
Meta Platforms Just Released an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Game-Changer -- And It Could Be Dangerous
The race to build the best artificial intelligence (AI) models is definitely on, with current leader OpenAI making waves in late 2022, and up-and-coming competitors, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Gemini and AI start-up Anthropic, also building top-performing models with hundreds of billions of parameters.However, investors shouldn't count out Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), which is taking the most unique and differentiated approach to building generative AI models.Will this approach allow Meta to leap ahead of the industry? Or do the risks outweigh the benefits?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!