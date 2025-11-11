:be Aktie
Michael Burry's Latest Warning Could Be Bad News for CoreWeave
Shares of artificial intelligence (AI) data center operator CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) were declining on Tuesday following an earnings report that exceeded expectations but featured somewhat weak guidance. A delay related to a single data center was the culprit.While the data center delay seems like minor news, a new warning about AI hyperscalers from famous investor Michael Burry could be problematic for CoreWeave. While Burry didn't mention CoreWeave directly, the investor accused tech giants of understating depreciation, and thus inflating earnings, by stretching out useful lifetimes of Nvidia GPUs. Burry estimates that the five largest AI hyperscalers will understate depreciation by a cumulative $176 billion between 2026 and 2028.For CoreWeave investors, it's worth taking a look at the company's practices around depreciation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
