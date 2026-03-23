Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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23.03.2026 13:45:00
Microsoft: Stock to Avoid or Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
Since peaking last fall, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are down more than 25%. The sell-off accelerated in 2026, as fears that generative artificial intelligence (AI) software would render Microsoft's expensive enterprise software suite obsolete led analysts to rerate how much Microsoft's current earnings are actually worth. On top of that, Microsoft's second-quarter earnings report in January showed accelerating spending on AI data centers without a corresponding acceleration in revenue from its Azure cloud computing platform.There are certainly some well-placed concerns about Microsoft, which increase the risks for investors buying the stock today. The question investors need to ask is whether the current stock price accurately reflects the investment risk or if the market sell-off is overblown at this point and presents an incredible buying opportunity.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.
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20.03.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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18.03.26
|Microsoft weighs legal action over $50bn Amazon-OpenAI cloud deal (Financial Times)
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17.03.26
|Microsoft reshuffles AI team to catch up on Copilot and model building (Financial Times)
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17.03.26
|Microsoft-Aktie seit Jahresbeginn unter Druck: Das lastet auf dem Tech-Giganten (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Microsoft-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Microsoft von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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13.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones sackt letztendlich ab (finanzen.at)
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13.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones legt am Nachmittag den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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13.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones am Freitagmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.01.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|18 720,00
|-1,68%
|Microsoft Corp.
|328,50
|-0,42%
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