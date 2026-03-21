Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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21.03.2026 21:47:00

Microsoft Is Now the Cheapest "Magnificent Seven" Stock. Does That Make It a Buy?

To some investors, it may come as a shock that Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now the cheapest stock in the "Magnificent Seven" as measured by price-to-earnings ratio. Its earnings multiple of 25 is the lowest valuation since the worst of the bear market in 2022. Even Alphabet and Meta Platforms, which had previously had the lowest valuation in the Magnificent Seven, have gained traction relative to Microsoft.So the stock is cheap, in relative terms. But just because a mega-cap tech stock becomes inexpensive, that does not guarantee a rebound. Knowing that, should investors treat this as a buying opportunity in Microsoft or stay on the sidelines?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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