22.08.2024 21:30:59

Microsoft To Release Recall AI Feature To Insiders In October

(RTTNews) - Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced that a preview of its new AI-powered Windows Recall feature will be available in October for users in the Windows Insider program. This release follows a delay from the initial rollout of Copilot+ PCs which was postponed due to security issues.

This update comes after Microsoft's decision in June to enhance Recall's security by making it an opt-in feature and ensuring that the data remains encrypted until the user authenticates with Windows Hello to open the app.

The company said it aims to provide customers with a secure Recall preview experience on Copilot+ PCs. They plan to utilize feedback from the Windows Insider community before rolling out Recall to all Copilot+ PC users. Security remains a primary focus, and further details will be shared in a blog post once Recall is available for Windows Insiders in October.

Recall functions by capturing screenshots at brief intervals, allowing users to easily search their history for information later. In response to security concerns raised after its initial announcement on May 20, Microsoft outlined plans for enhanced encryption and confirmed that Recall would be disabled by default unless activated by users during setup.

The decision to postpone the feature emerged amid increased scrutiny of Microsoft's security vulnerabilities, with privacy advocates and cybersecurity experts warning that Windows Recall could pose serious privacy risks and potentially be exploited by malicious actors to access user data.

Microsoft stated that it will provide updates through a blog post when the feature launches in October via the Windows 11 Insider Program. Users will need a Copilot+ PC equipped with compatible chips, such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus and Snapdragon X Elite, to access the feature.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

12.08.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy UBS AG
31.07.24 Microsoft Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.24 Microsoft Outperform RBC Capital Markets
31.07.24 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Microsoft Corp. 377,35 0,86% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Jackson Hole: ATX und DAX vorbörslich höher -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften zum Handelsbeginn am Freitag marginal höher notieren. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien finden am Freitag keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen