Medtronic Aktie

Medtronic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 14:46:01

MiniMed Launches Roadshow For IPO

(RTTNews) - MiniMed Group, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering of 28 million shares of its common stock. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $25.00 and $28.00 per share. MiniMed expects to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MMED.

The proposed offering is part of Medtronic's previously announced plan to separate its Diabetes business into an independent public company. Upon completion of the IPO, Medtronic will hold approximately 90.03% of MiniMed, or 88.70% if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Medtronic shares are down 0.05 percent to $98.57.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Medtronic PLC

mehr Nachrichten