Medtronic Aktie
WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115
|
24.02.2026 14:46:01
MiniMed Launches Roadshow For IPO
(RTTNews) - MiniMed Group, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), has launched a roadshow for the initial public offering of 28 million shares of its common stock. The IPO price is currently expected to be between $25.00 and $28.00 per share. MiniMed expects to list its common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MMED.
The proposed offering is part of Medtronic's previously announced plan to separate its Diabetes business into an independent public company. Upon completion of the IPO, Medtronic will hold approximately 90.03% of MiniMed, or 88.70% if the underwriters exercise their over-allotment option in full.
In pre-market trading on NYSE, Medtronic shares are down 0.05 percent to $98.57.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medtronic PLC
|
19.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Medtronic-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Medtronic von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: Medtronic zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.26
|S&P 500-Titel Medtronic-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Medtronic von vor 5 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
|
05.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Medtronic-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Medtronic von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26