Johnson & Johnson Aktie
WKN: 853260 / ISIN: US4781601046
|
27.10.2025 13:00:00
New study reveals substantial unmet need in psoriasis, shows strong patient and provider preference for highly effective oral treatments with favorable safety profile
Findings highlight opportunity for shared decision-making to improve treatment planning, with more than 90% of patients currently on injectables willing to switch to a new oral therapy with equivalent efficacy and a favorable safety profile Results show 50.5% of adult psoriasis patients eligible for systemic therapy and 47.5% of dermatology providers would prefer oral treatment over topicals or injectablesWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Johnson & Johnson
