NextEra Energy, Basin Electric To Explore Joint Natural Gas Project In North Dakota

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Monday announced a memorandum of understanding with Basin Electric Power Cooperative to explore the joint development of a new combined-cycle natural gas-fueled generation facility in Basin Electric's North Dakota service territory.

The project, developed under Basin Electric's Large Load Commercial Program, would help meet demand from large-scale technology infrastructure.

If successful, the project would generate significant job opportunities and generate substantial tax revenue for local communities.

In the pre-market hours, NEE is trading at $84.58, up 1.78 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.