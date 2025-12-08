NextEra Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012
|
08.12.2025 15:19:33
NextEra Energy, Basin Electric To Explore Joint Natural Gas Project In North Dakota
(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Monday announced a memorandum of understanding with Basin Electric Power Cooperative to explore the joint development of a new combined-cycle natural gas-fueled generation facility in Basin Electric's North Dakota service territory.
The project, developed under Basin Electric's Large Load Commercial Program, would help meet demand from large-scale technology infrastructure.
If successful, the project would generate significant job opportunities and generate substantial tax revenue for local communities.
In the pre-market hours, NEE is trading at $84.58, up 1.78 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
