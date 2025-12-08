Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

NextEra Energy Aktie

WKN DE: A1CZ4H / ISIN: US65339F1012

08.12.2025 15:19:33

NextEra Energy, Basin Electric To Explore Joint Natural Gas Project In North Dakota

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Monday announced a memorandum of understanding with Basin Electric Power Cooperative to explore the joint development of a new combined-cycle natural gas-fueled generation facility in Basin Electric's North Dakota service territory.

The project, developed under Basin Electric's Large Load Commercial Program, would help meet demand from large-scale technology infrastructure.

If successful, the project would generate significant job opportunities and generate substantial tax revenue for local communities.

In the pre-market hours, NEE is trading at $84.58, up 1.78 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

