Alphabet C Aktie

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

08.12.2025 13:34:54

NextEra Energy, Google Cloud To Expand Energy And Technology Collaboration

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy (NEE) and Google Cloud announced they will partner to develop multiple, new gigawatt-scale data center campuses with accompanying generation and capacity. The two companies will also collaborate on NextEra Energy's enterprise-wide digital transformation, using Google Cloud AI and infrastructure. NextEra Energy and Google Cloud will collaborate to enhance these technological innovations and AI developments. The first commercial product is expected to be available in the Google Cloud Marketplace by mid-2026.

The companies have agreed to jointly develop multiple GW-scale data center campuses across the United States. The companies are currently developing the first three campuses and are collaborating to identify additional locations.

