NextEra Energy, Meta Reach 2.5 GW In New Clean-Energy Deals

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEE) and Meta Platforms Inc. (META) said on Monday they have now reached roughly 2.5 gigawatts of clean-energy contracts, achieved through 11 power purchase agreements and two energy storage agreements.

The deals include 2.1 GW of solar capacity across Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Southwest Power Pool (SPP) and Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), and an additional 190 MW of solar plus 168 MW of battery storage in New Mexico through projects supporting the Public Service Company of New Mexico system under Rate 36B.

NextEra Energy shares were up more than 3% in pre-market trading, after closing at $83.13, down 0.31% on Friday.

In total, the 13 projects are expected to enter service between 2026 and 2028, generating up to 2,440 construction jobs and expanding on the nearly 500 MW that Meta already supports under earlier agreements with NextEra Energy Resources.

Brian Bolster, president and CEO of NextEra Energy Resources said, "As one of America's largest energy infrastructure builders, NextEra Energy Resources is powering America's technology growth with new energy infrastructure. The company has actively engaged with hyperscalers to support their data center operations and further drive America's leadership. We are incredibly excited to grow our collaboration with Meta, one of America's iconic companies. These agreements demonstrate our continued commitment to bring energy solutions to help grow the American economy, drive innovation and ensure the U.S. wins the AI race."