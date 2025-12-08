NextEra Energy Subsidiary To Continue Supplying 168 MW To WPPI Energy

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Monday announced a new deal with electric utility company WPPI Energy to continue supplying the latter with electricity from the Point Beach Nuclear Plant in Two Rivers.

As per the deal, WPPI Energy will continue to take 168 megawatts into the 2050s.

The company's CEO Brian Bolster stated, "As demand for electricity continues to grow across the Upper Midwest, long-term access to nuclear generation is more important than ever. We're proud to continue collaborating with WPPI Energy and supplying them with power from Point Beach for years to come."

In the pre-market hours, NEE is trading at $85.39, up 2.75 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.