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NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units Aktie

NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H9NM / ISIN: US62913M1071

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09.04.2026 13:07:46

NGL Energy Partners LP Board Authorizes $100 Mln LP Common Unit Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL), Thursday announced that the Board of Directors of its general partner has authorized a common unit repurchase program to repurchase up to $100 million of its outstanding units representing limited partnership interests of the company.

Notably, the repurchase program does not have a fixed expiration date.

Under the program, NGL may purchase shares of common units on a discretionary basis from time to time through open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions at prices deemed appropriate by NGL.

In the pre-market hours, NGL is trading at $13.35, up 0.68 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

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NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units 13,25 -0,08% NGL Energy Partners LP Partnership Units

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