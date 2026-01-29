Nokia Recasts 2025 And 2024 Segment Results Under New Reporting Structure

(RTTNews) - Nokia Oyj (NOK) released on Thursday recast comparative segment results for 2025 and 2024 to reflect its new operating and financial reporting structure, effective from January 1, 2026.

The reorganization groups the company into Network Infrastructure, Mobile Infrastructure, Portfolio Businesses, and Group Common and Other.

Under the recast figures, Network Infrastructure reported full-year 2025 net sales of EUR 7.6 billion, up from EUR 6.3 billion in 2024. Operating profit increased to EUR 770 million from EUR 718 million, while the operating margin declined to 10.1 percent from 11.4 percent a year earlier.

Mobile Infrastructure posted full-year 2025 net sales of EUR 11.4 billion, down from EUR 12.2 billion in 2024. Operating profit fell to EUR 1.5 billion from EUR 2.1 billion, and the operating margin decreased to 13.4 percent from 17.3 percent.

Portfolio Businesses generated net sales of EUR 845 million in 2025, compared with EUR 717 million in 2024, while the operating loss widened to EUR 90 million from EUR 72 million.

Nokia said reported group results were unchanged by the recast, which is intended to provide comparability ahead of the company's new segment reporting framework starting in 2026.

NOK is currently trading at $6.13, down $0.70 or 10.19 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.