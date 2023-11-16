NorgesGruppen Picks Manhattan to Support Growth of Its Premium Supermarket Brand MENY

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that Norway’s largest grocery retailer, NorgesGruppen, has chosen Manhattan Active® Warehouse Management (Manhattan Active WM) to meet the expanding delivery expectations for the customer for its premium supermarket brand, MENY.

The NorgesGruppen family includes household Norwegian brands such as Kiwi, Meny, Spar and Joker, covering the full range of grocery retail, including everything from discount and convenience stores to premium supermarkets. With 1,800 grocery stores, a further 900 retail convenience goods stores, plus ASKO, NorgesGruppen’s wholesale arm, which offers over 25,000 products, to 14,000 clients from an additional 13 warehouses, the organisation offers food and consumer goods to 88 percent of the country.

Per Ola Drøpping, CEO NorgesGruppen Data commented: "As the online segment continued to grow, it became clear we needed to analyze our supply chain and warehouse capabilities to keep up with our customers’ expectations, both online and in-store. With such an expansive network of stores, and an increasingly active online customer base, meeting our customer’s often exacting expectations is a full-time challenge.”

Vegard Kjuus, CEO MENY continued: "As a specific response to expected e-commerce demands, we now fulfill online orders from 50 stores and are in the process of building a new e-commerce fulfilment center, that will improve customer service across the capital, Oslo. We have the greatest selection of food products in Norway delivered to our customer’s homes, and with the new facility, we will have an even greater selection, including high quality fresh produce, bakery, prepared food and hand-cut meat, fish and cheese.”

"The warehouse management solution from Manhattan is strong, and we have high expectations that it will help us meet customer’s future requirements within e-commerce,” Kjuus added.

"Being a cloud-native application, Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is aligned with the NorgesGruppen technology strategy of agility, and innovation. We have high confidence in the functional capability of Manhattan Active WM and more broadly speaking, the Manhattan Active platform’s capacity to support Meny and NorgesGruppen,” Drøpping finished.

Craig Summers, managing director, UK, Ireland, and Nordics added: "The geographical challenges and sophisticated buying patterns of Norwegians make fulfilling the MENY brand promise a challenge. In Manhattan Active WM, Per, Vegard and their teams have a solution where innovation, agility and flexibility is built into its very DNA, making NorgesGruppen well placed to meet the needs of its customers not just today, but well into the future too.”

ABOUT NORGESGRUPPEN

NorgesGruppen is the Norway’s largest retailer. Our goal is to give you a better everyday life while ensuring a sustainable tomorrow. We have around 1,800 grocery stores across the country, in 88 per cent of the country's municipalities. Our core business is the distribution and sale of groceries through our chains KIWI, MENY, SPAR, Joker and Nærbutikken.

NorgesGruppen employs more than 40,000 employees, and we have more than 1,200 partners ranging from large brand suppliers to small local food producers. The wholesale business is organised in 13 ASKO companies across the country. Together, we work every day towards the same goal: to meet our customers' needs.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfilment centre, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231116188108/en/