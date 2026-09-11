Not IonQ, Not Rigetti Computing. This Quantum Computing Stock Could Be September's Biggest Winner.

Quantum computing sounds like science fiction to most people, and in some ways it is. Instead of flipping binary bits on or off, quantum machines use qubits that can sit in mixed states. In theory, this allows quantum algorithms to process certain problems that would take a classical supercomputer longer than the age of the universe to solve.

Spoiler alert: We are nowhere close to achieving this feat at scale. For now, quantum computing systems are expensive and still more of a research project than a commercial product. That hasn't stopped some investors from treating a handful of quantum computing stocks as potential lottery tickets, though. IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) are two of the cleanest public bets as they actually build quantum computing systems. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) sits in a different spot.

Although Nvidia designs GPUs and CPUs that run some of the largest artificial intelligence (AI) training clusters in the world, it is also quietly parlaying existing infrastructure to sit inside of hybrid classical-quantum environments. This approach makes Nvidia a more subtle quantum name compared to pure plays like IonQ or Rigetti. In my eyes, this positioning is precisely why the stock could be the one that actually wins as September unfolds.

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