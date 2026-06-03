Notification of managers’ transactions

Pursuant to the European Union regulation on market abuse, which requires that persons discharging managerial responsibilities within an issuer as well as persons closely associated with them shall notify the issuer of certain transactions, and the issuer shall in turn disclose the information received, Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the “Company”) announces the following:

On 2 June 2026, the Company has been notified that Reinet Investment Advisors Limited, disposed of 62,924 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 25.9042 per share on 1 June 2026. The disposal resulted from obligations under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.

Reinet Investment Advisors Limited is the investment advisor of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. and also a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company. Prior to the disposal, which is the subject of this notification, it held 363,219 ordinary shares of the Company, which it had acquired to hedge share based incentive awards to key executives and employees.

On 2 June 2026, the Company has been notified that Mr Frederik Wilhelm van Zyl, a director of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, acquired 36,405 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 25.9042 per share on 1 June 2026. The acquisition resulted from an entitlement under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.

On 2 June 2026, the Company has been notified that Ms Diane Longden a director of Reinet Fund Manager S.A., the general partner of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., and chief financial officer of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, acquired 5,749 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 25.9042 per share on 1 June 2026. The acquisition resulted from an entitlement under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.

On 2 June 2026, the Company has been notified that Ms Caroline Apostol a director of Reinet Fund Manager S.A., the general partner of Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., and General Counsel Company Secretary of Reinet Investments Manager S.A., the general partner of the Company, acquired 1,692 ordinary shares of the Company at a price of EUR 25.9042 per share on 1 June 2026. The acquisition resulted from an entitlement under a deferred share incentive plan. The transaction was executed outside a trading venue.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.