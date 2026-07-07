Reinet Investments SCA Aktie
WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293
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07.07.2026 07:30:15
REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 7 July 2026
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Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 481 749 ordinary shares in the period 29 June 2026 to 3 July 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 446.31 per share (highest price: ZAR 456.96; lowest price: ZAR 437.47) for a total consideration of some ZAR 215.0 million (€ 11.5 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 18 June 2026.
for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.
Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S., a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
Reinet Investments S.C.A.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Reinet Investments SCA
|35, Boulevard Prince Henri
|1724 Luxemburg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 22 72 53
|E-mail:
|info@reinet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0383812293
|Valor:
|4503016
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2361154
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2361154 07-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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