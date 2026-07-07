REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 7 July 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 481 749 ordinary shares in the period 29 June 2026 to 3 July 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 446.31 per share (highest price: ZAR 456.96; lowest price: ZAR 437.47) for a total consideration of some ZAR 215.0 million (€ 11.5 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 18 June 2026.



The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 881 164 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 400.5 million (€ 21.4 million), plus transaction costs.





Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.