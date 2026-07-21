REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 21 JULY 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 331 355 ordinary shares in the period 13 July 2026 to 17 July 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 448.00 per share (highest price: ZAR 454.98; lowest price: ZAR 441.06) for a total consideration of some ZAR 148.4 million (€ 7.9 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 18 June 2026.



The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 622 454 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 731.0 million (€ 39.1 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.