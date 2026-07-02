Reinet Investments SCA Aktie

Reinet Investments SCA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0Q9J4 / ISIN: LU0383812293

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02.07.2026 07:30:15

Reinet Annual Report 2026 available on reinet.com

Reinet Investments SCA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Reinet Annual Report 2026 available on reinet.com

02-Jul-2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reinet Investments Manager S.A., acting on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’), is pleased to announce that the annual report (which includes the consolidated annual financial statements, the ‘Annual Report’) for the year ended 31 March 2026 is available for download at http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/reports.html and at https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2026/JSE/ISSE/RNIE/ARMar26.pdf.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the registered office of the Company at the address below or by contacting info@reinet.com.

The Annual Report reflects the information which was released in the Company’s annual results announcement for the year ended 31 March 2026, which was issued on 27 May 2026.

Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the ‘Company’) is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. (‘Reinet Fund’), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company’s ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange; the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company’s ordinary shares are included in the ‘LuxX’ index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

Reinet Investments S.C.A.
R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16 576
Legal Entity Identifier : 222100830RQTFVV22S80
Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10, Fax (+352) 22 72 53
Email: info@reinet.com, website: www.reinet.com


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Reinet Investments SCA
35, Boulevard Prince Henri
1724 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 22 72 53
E-mail: info@reinet.com
ISIN: LU0383812293
Valor: 4503016
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2358412

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2358412  02-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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