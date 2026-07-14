REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME – UPDATE 14 July 2026

Reinet Investments S.C.A. has repurchased 409 935 ordinary shares in the period 6 July 2026 to 10 July 2026. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 444.02 per share (highest price: ZAR 452.81; lowest price: ZAR 438.13) for a total consideration of some ZAR 182.1 million (€ 9.8 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 18 June 2026.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 1 291 099 ordinary shares for a total consideration of some ZAR 582.6 million (€ 31.2 million), plus transaction costs.



Reinet Investments Manager S.A.

for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A.

Website: http://www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html