Novo Nordisk Reports Positive Results From Phase 2 Trial Of Amycretin In People With Type 2 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - Novo Nordisk on Tuesday announced positive headline results from a phase 2 clinical trial with amycretin in people with type 2 diabetes.

Amycretin is a unimolecular agonist of the glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) and amylin receptors, intended for once-weekly subcutaneous administration and once-daily oral administration.

The trial investigated the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of once-weekly subcutaneous amycretin and once-daily oral amycretin compared to placebo in 448 people with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on metformin with or without an SGLT2 inhibitor as standard of care.

Approximately 40% of all participants were using an SGLT2 inhibitor before initiating the trial. The trial was a combined multiple ascending dose study, investigating six subcutaneous doses from 0.4 mg to 40 mg administered weekly, and three daily oral doses of 6 mg, 25 mg and 50 mg, with a total treatment duration of up to 36 weeks.

"We are very encouraged by the phase 2 data with amycretin in people with type 2 diabetes - the first time amycretin has been evaluated in this population. The data further validate the potential best-in-class profile of amycretin" said Martin Holst Lange, chief scientific officer and executive vice president of Research and Development at Novo Nordisk. "Amycretin is built on the complementary biology of GLP-1 and amylin, and we are looking forward to bringing amycretin into an extensive phase 3 development programme across multiple indications in 2026".