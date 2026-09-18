Nucor Expects Q3 Earnings To Be Higher YoY, Sequentially

(RTTNews) - Steelmaker Nucor Corp.(NUE) issued third-quarter guidance, expecting higher earnings year-over-year and sequentially.

For the quarter, Nucor expects earnings to be in the range of $5.55 to $5.65 per share, higher than $2.63 per share in the third quarter of 2025.

In the preceding second quarter, net earnings were $5.04 per share and adjusted net earnings were $4.84 per share.

Sequentially, third-quarter earnings are expected to increase in the steel mills and steel products segments, while decreasing in the raw materials segment on lower pricing and shipments.

The expected increase in the steel mills segment reflects higher average selling prices and stable volumes, and steel products segment reflects higher volumes and higher average realized pricing.

Nucor plans to release its third-quarter earnings after the markets close on October 26.

In the after-hours trading on the NYSE, the shares dropped 3.02 percent, trading at $257.12, after closing Thursday's regular trading 1.7 percent higher.