Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
|
25.06.2026 18:05:00
NuScale Power Stock Is Plunging: What's Causing the Decline
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), a developer of small modular reactors (SMRs) for nuclear power plants, went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) on May 3, 2022. Its stock opened at $10.70 per share on the first day, reached a record high of $53.43 on Oct. 15, 2025, but trades at just over $10 as of this writing. Let's see why NuScale's stock plunged, and if it could stabilize and recover in the second half of the year.Image source: Getty Images.NuScale's SMRs can be installed in vessels that are only 65 feet tall and nine feet wide, making them much smaller than conventional nuclear reactors. They're prefabricated and assembled on-site to reduce the time, labor, and costs required to build a nuclear power plant.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
|
25.02.26
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)