Nvidia, Microsoft, or Apple: Which Will Be the First to Reach a $4 Trillion Market Cap?

Three artificial intelligence-fueled stocks currently dominate the top of the market. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has rocketed higher over the past 18 months, briefly surpassing both Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) as the most valuable company in the world.After Friday's close, Microsoft had the highest market cap at $3.34 trillion, followed by Apple at $3.18 trillion and Nvidia at $3.11 trillion. All three are within striking distance of $4 trillion, but investors may be wondering which stock has the best chance of getting there first.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel