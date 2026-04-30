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30.04.2026 09:20:00

Nvidia Stock: Next Stop $246.85 Per Share?

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) blasted to a new all-time high on April 27. As of mid-afternoon April 29, the stock was up by about 12% year to date -- outperforming the technology sector and the Nasdaq Composite, which was up by about 7%.Nvidia's market cap first surpassed $5 trillion in November, but fell below that level in lockstep with a broad-market sell-off. Now, it is back above that threshold. Assuming it keeps its share count steady and doesn't engage in any stock splits, a stock price of $246.85 would correspond with Nvidia becoming the inaugural member of the $6 trillion club.Here's why Nvidia is still a good value even near its all-time high.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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