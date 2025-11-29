International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
29.11.2025 05:51:53
NZAC and URTH Both Offer International Exposure, But With Differing Goals and Diversification
Both the SPDR MSCI ACWI Climate Paris Aligned ETF (NASDAQ:NZAC) and iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEMKT:URTH) target global equities, but they differ on cost, ESG exposure, and market coverage, making each more attractive to different investor priorities.NZAC offers lower costs and a climate-focused tilt, while URTH provides broader developed market coverage and much greater assets under management.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
