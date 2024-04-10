|
10.04.2024 14:49:24
Occidental Petroleum Expects To Resume Gulf Of Mexico Production In Coming Days
(RTTNews) - Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) revealed in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday that that company delivered another quarter of strong operational performance which enabled the company to overcome an ongoing third party outage in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.
The total company production is expected to remain within the guidance range for the first quarter of 2024.
On November 16, 2023, Occidental had temporarily halted certain operations in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. However, Occidental is awaiting instructions from the system operator to restart production following successful pipeline testing. It is pending final regulatory approvals.
The production start-up in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to commence in the coming days.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|64,22
|0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Zentrum des Anlegerinteresses: US-Börsen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel unterhalb der 18.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte deutliche Verluste. An den US-Börsen geht es am Donnerstag aufwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.