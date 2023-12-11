|
11.12.2023 13:24:57
Occidental To Purchase CrownRock - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Occidental (OXY) has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire CrownRock L.P., a joint venture of CrownQuest Operating LLC and Lime Rock Partners, in a cash and stock deal valued at approximately $12.0 billion, including the assumption of CrownRock's debt. Occidental plans to finance the purchase with the incurrence of $9.1 billion of new debt, the issuance of approximately $1.7 billion of common equity and the assumption of CrownRock's $1.2 billion of existing debt.
Occidental said the purchase increases its Permian unconventional sub-$40 breakeven inventory by 33%. The deal enhances Occidental's premier Permian portfolio with the addition of approximately 170 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day of high-margin, lower-decline unconventional production in 2024.
Occidental also announced intention to increase the quarterly common stock dividend per share by $0.04 to $0.22, beginning with the February 2024 declaration.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Occidental Petroleum Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Occidental Petroleum Corp.
|51,90
|1,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen zeigen sich nach Zinsentscheid freundlich -- ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht etwas schwächer aus dem Handel -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Mittwoch seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich etwas tiefer. Die Wall Street tendiert zur Wochenmitte leicht nach oben. An den asiatischen Börsen konnten sich die Anleger zur Wochenmitte nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.