Oklo Aktie
WKN DE: A3CUTU / ISIN: US02156V1098
|
27.02.2026 13:05:00
Oklo Is Interesting, but Here's What I'd Buy Instead
Small modular reactors (SMRs) are one of the most interesting developments in nuclear technology in the last few years. These pint-size power plants miniaturize nuclear power and can be built (at least in part) in a factory.They could be a solution to the power demands of artificial intelligence (AI), as they can theoretically be used to power data centers without putting strain on the power grid or spiking energy prices.With the International Energy Agency reporting that its baseline projection has AI doubling its power consumption worldwide by the end of the decade, we need a solution, and we need it fairly quickly.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu Oklo
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: Oklo legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Inside Oklo: the $20bn nuclear start-up still waiting to power up (Financial Times)