23.10.2024 13:11:41
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q3, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $308.58 million, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $339.29 million, or $1.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $1.470 billion from $1.515 billion last year.
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $308.58 Mln. vs. $339.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.470 Bln vs. $1.515 Bln last year.
