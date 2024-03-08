|
08.03.2024 17:58:05
One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change
|
One Heritage Group plc (OHG)
08 March 2024
ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC
(the “Company”)
Directorate Change
One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England today announces that Stuart Ormisher has informed the Board of his decision to resign as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Executive Director of the Company. Stuart will continue in his role as CFO and Executive Director pending the publication of the Company’s Interim Results at the end of this month. The Board is in the process of making an interim appointment while it initiates a search for a permanent replacement for Stuart’s role.
Contacts
One Heritage Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com
Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341
About One Heritage Group
One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living.
The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|BOA
|TIDM:
|OHG
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|308676
|EQS News ID:
|1854989
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
