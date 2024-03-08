One Heritage Group plc: Directorate Change

08 March 2024

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

(the “Company”)

Directorate Change

One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England today announces that Stuart Ormisher has informed the Board of his decision to resign as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) and Executive Director of the Company. Stuart will continue in his role as CFO and Executive Director pending the publication of the Company’s Interim Results at the end of this month. The Board is in the process of making an interim appointment while it initiates a search for a permanent replacement for Stuart’s role.

Contacts

One Heritage Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com

Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

