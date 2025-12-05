One Heritage Group Aktie
Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting
|
Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
5 December 2025
Zentra Group PLC
(“ZNT” or “the Company”)
Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT) ("the Company"), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to announce that its Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders today and is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.zentragroup.co.uk). The AGM will not include consideration of the Company’s Annual Report and financial statements. The Company expects to publish its audited Annual Report later this month, in accordance with the Aquis Growth Market ARAM Rulebook.
The AGM will be held at the offices of Arch Law Limited, Huckletree Floor 2, 8 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N 4BQ on Tuesday 30 December 2025 at 11:30am.
As outlined above, the Company confirms that the reports of the Directors and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2025 will be provided to shareholders in due course, together with a separate Notice of General Meeting to receive the financial statements, the remuneration report, and to re-appoint the auditors.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
|
