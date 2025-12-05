One Heritage Group Aktie

One Heritage Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495

05.12.2025 13:00:05

Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting

05-Dec-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST

5 December 2025

 

Zentra Group PLC

(“ZNT” or “the Company”)

Posting of Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT) ("the Company"), the Manchester-based residential developer and development manager, is pleased to announce that its Notice of AGM has been posted to shareholders today and is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.zentragroup.co.uk). The AGM will not include consideration of the Company’s Annual Report and financial statements. The Company expects to publish its audited Annual Report later this month, in accordance with the Aquis Growth Market ARAM Rulebook.

The AGM will be held at the offices of Arch Law Limited, Huckletree Floor 2, 8 Bishopsgate, London, EC2N 4BQ on Tuesday 30 December 2025 at 11:30am.

As outlined above, the Company confirms that the reports of the Directors and the audited financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2025 will be provided to shareholders in due course, together with a separate Notice of General Meeting to receive the financial statements, the remuneration report, and to re-appoint the auditors.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM Segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: NOA
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 410530
EQS News ID: 2241162

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

