WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495

08.12.2025 08:00:06

Zentra Group plc: Trading Update

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Trading Update

08-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST

ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Trading Update

 

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to provide a trading update, including confirmation of the completion of the disposal of the land to the rear of Seaton House in Stockport, an update on construction and sales progress at One Victoria, Manchester, and the timing for the publication of the Company’s Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025.

Seaton House, Stockport – Disposal Update

Further to the Company’s announcement on 4 July 2024 regarding the disposal of Seaton House, Zentra is pleased to report that planning approval for the rear car park site was granted on 17 November 2025, satisfying the remaining condition required for completion of the conditional land sale to the purchaser.

The transaction has now completed, generating net proceeds of £0.4 million. As previously announced, the existing Seaton House building was sold for £0.6 million, taking total consideration from the disposal of the entire development to £1.0 million. The Company will recognise a loss after selling costs of £140,000.

The proceeds will be used to support the Company’s development activities and for general working capital purposes.

One Victoria, Manchester – Construction & Sales Update

Zentra continues to act as development manager at One Victoria, a scheme in Manchester city centre comprising 129 residential apartments and three commercial units, in which the Company also holds a 30% equity interest.

In terms of construction progress, the main structure is complete, the façade and glazing works are well advanced, and the internal fit-out is progressing across both blocks, supported by completed show apartments and a marketing suite.

Following contractor disruption, the Company is implementing an updated delivery plan for the scheme. Practical completion was previously expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, but is now expected in the second quarter of 2026.

Sales momentum has strengthened in recent months, assisted by targeted overseas campaigns and the commencement of a local sales strategy for larger units. To date, contracts for sale have been exchanged for 72 units, with a further 4 units reserved, out of the 129 residential units.

FY25 Annual Results Timing

The Company will publish its audited Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025 in late December 2025.

 

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: TST
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 410560
EQS News ID: 2241428

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

