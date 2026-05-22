OpenAI Aktie
WKN DE: OPAI01 / ISIN: NET0OPENAI01
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22.05.2026 07:30:00
OpenAI Is Going Public But Is It for the Wrong Reasons?
The AI sector is about to get even bigger.According to several media reports, OpenAI, the ChatGPT creator is aiming to file confidentially for an IPO in the coming weeks with the goal of going public as soon as September.The news comes as another blockbuster IPO, SpaceX, is headed for the public markets. Elon Musk's space exploration is set to go public as soon as June after filing confidentially in April.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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