NOV Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLRE / ISIN: US62955J1034
|
06.11.2025 09:51:00
Palantir Just Exposed Nvidia's Biggest Weakness, Which Should Be on Full Display on Nov. 19
Over the last three years, nothing has captivated the attention and pocketbooks of investors quite like the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). The capacity for software and systems to make split-second decisions without human intervention, and to potentially grow more efficient at their assigned tasks over time, is a game-change for most industries.The pie-in-the-sky addressable market for AI -- $15.7 trillion by 2030, according to a report from PwC -- has sent shares of AI data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and graphics processing unit (GPU) kingpin Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) soaring. Since the end of 2022, Palantir shares have skyrocketed 2,870%, while Nvidia stock has rallied 1,260% and crested the $5 trillion market cap plateau.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NOV Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.25
|Ausblick: NOV präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: NOV zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
23.09.25
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 am Dienstagnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
23.09.25
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 fällt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.25
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 letztendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
16.09.25
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 verbucht nachmittags Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
27.08.25
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
29.07.25
|Börse New York in Rot: S&P 500 notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu NOV Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOV Inc Registered Shs
|13,30
|-0,45%
|Palantir
|153,08
|0,04%