SentinelOn a Aktie

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WKN DE: A3CTJC / ISIN: US81730H1095

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28.10.2026 19:28:30

Palantir Technologies vs. SentinelOne: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As data analysis and security converge, investors face a choice between two high-growth leaders. Should you favor the massive scale of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) or the specialized agility of SentinelOne (NYSE:S)?

Palantir offers deep data integration for government and commercial giants, while SentinelOne provides AI-driven endpoint protection through a vast partner network. Both companies are capitalizing on the massive shift toward automated intelligence, yet they operate with vastly different financial profiles. This comparison evaluates their growth, profitability, and current market valuations to help you decide which fits your portfolio.

Palantir operates as a powerhouse among tech stocks, specializing in software platforms that integrate and manage massive data sets. The company offers four primary platforms: Gotham, Foundry, Apollo, and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). Its business strategy involves deeply embedding these tools into the operations of government agencies and large commercial enterprises. Palantir maintains long-standing relationships with significant partners, including Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), which assists with marketing transformation, and Knox Systems. The company also leverages joint ventures with international partners such as SOMPO Holdings (OTC:NHOLF) and HD Hyundai Co. Ltd. to expand its global footprint.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Palantir 172,02 -1,06% Palantir
SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A- 22,54 0,22% SentinelOne Inc Registered Shs -A-

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