PayPal Aktie
WKN DE: A14R7U / ISIN: US70450Y1038
|
09.04.2026 14:23:56
PayPal Introduces Payment Links Feature In Canva
(RTTNews) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) on Thursday announced that its PayPal Payment Links feature is now available within Canva, enabling users to turn designs into checkout experiences and accept payments directly.
The integration allows Canva's 265 million monthly users, including creators, entrepreneurs and small businesses, to generate payment links or QR codes and embed PayPal checkout into digital or printed designs. Customers can pay using options such as PayPal, Venmo and Pay Later, without requiring a separate website or storefront.
PayPal said the feature enables users to create customizable, PayPal-hosted checkout pages, accept payments in multiple currencies and reach customers across nearly 200 markets, while benefiting from its fraud protection and transaction tracking tools.
The company added that the integration addresses a key challenge for creators, who have traditionally relied on external platforms or complex e-commerce tools to complete transactions. By embedding payments directly into content, users can more easily monetize their work across social media, messaging platforms and in-person channels.
PayPal will showcase the new Payment Links app at Canva Create on April 16, 2026, where it is the official payment partner of the event.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PayPal Inc
|
07.04.26
|Einige nutzen Wero - doch Paypal bleibt in Deutschland vorn (dpa-AFX)
|
02.04.26
|S&P 500-Titel PayPal-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine PayPal-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
31.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Zum Start Pluszeichen im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|S&P 500-Wert PayPal-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in PayPal von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel PayPal-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in PayPal von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier PayPal-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem PayPal-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verloren (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.26
|S&P 500-Wert PayPal-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in PayPal von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu PayPal Inc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|PayPal Inc
|39,15
|-0,48%